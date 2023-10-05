Menu Close

Compare Ford car insurance in the UK

How much does it cost to insure a Ford?

Annual Ford car insurance premiums typically range from £400 for basic third-party policies up to £1,500+ for fully comprehensive cover. Rates depend on the specific model, driver details and intended use.

Factors that can increase Ford insurance costs include:

  • Engine size: vehicles with larger engines tend to have higher premiums
  • Performance models: the ST, RS and Mustang variants are more expensive to insure than standard models
  • No-claims discount (NCD): policies without NCDs usually cost more. Multi-year NCDs can provide savings
  • Driver age: drivers under 25 often pay more than experienced drivers over 25
  • Location and parking: urban areas and on-street parking increase costs compared to rural spots and garaging
  • Security: discounts are often offered for alarms, immobilisers and proper garaging
What factors determine Ford insurance cost?

In calculating premiums, insurers mainly examine:

Your driving record

Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications can raise rates substantially. A clean record lowers costs.

Vehicle use

Policies for Fords used daily typically cost more than those used occasionally for recreational purposes. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for secure garaging and approved security devices, such as alarms and immobilisers.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels may reduce premiums but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs. Finding the right balance is key.

Tips for reducing Ford insurance premiums

Here are some top ways to get cheaper Ford insurance in the UK:

  • Shop around extensively and compare quotes from multiple insurers
  • Ask about discounts for multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers, advanced courses and other factors
  • If you can afford to, increase the voluntary excess to £500+ to lower premiums
  • Add an experienced second driver, such as a partner or parent, to benefit from their driving record
  • Limit the Ford to recreational use rather than daily use if possible
  • Improve security with an approved alarm and tracking system and ensure proper garaging
Finding the best Ford insurance

The best actions to take to find affordable Ford cover are shopping around, optimising risk factors and leveraging available discounts. Taking the time to compare specialist Ford insurers on comparison sites yields the best opportunity for savings.

Ford car insurance FAQs

