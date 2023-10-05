Compare Ford car insurance in the UK

In calculating premiums, insurers mainly examine:

Your driving record

Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications can raise rates substantially. A clean record lowers costs.

Vehicle use

Policies for Fords used daily typically cost more than those used occasionally for recreational purposes. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for secure garaging and approved security devices, such as alarms and immobilisers.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels may reduce premiums but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs. Finding the right balance is key.