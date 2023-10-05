Compare Volvo car insurance in the UK

In calculating premiums, insurers mainly examine:

Your driving record

Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications can raise rates substantially. A clean driving history typically lowers costs.

Vehicle use

Policies for Volvo drivers who drive daily often cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for approved alarms, immobilisers, tracking devices and secure garaging, as these measures help to deter theft.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs. Finding the right balance is key.