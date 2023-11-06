Being labelled a “high-risk” driver can lead to shocking car insurance renewal rates, as premiums are likely to jump significantly.

Insurers deem some drivers more likely to claim on insurance due to circumstances, such as convictions, accidents or their chosen car. These higher-risk customers pay increased premiums to match the added likelihood of payouts.

Understanding what makes you high risk and taking steps to improve your rating can help secure affordable cover. This guide explains what high-risk insurance is, why you may be classified as high risk and how you can get the best deals. Let’s examine the key aspects of high-risk car insurance.