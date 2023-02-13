Best hearing aids UK 2023

Hearing loss is the second most common disability in the UK, but if it is identified early enough, hearing aids can be completely transformative. Yet fewer than one-third of people in the UK who could benefit from them actually use them.
When exploring whether hearing aids could be a suitable option, many people turn to the internet for guidance. There is so much confusing information out there it’s hard to know where to start.
So, we’ve done the legwork for you and come up with a comprehensive overview of everything you might need to know about hearing aids.
We have set out the different routes you can take to getting hearing aids, and using our expertise, we’ve chosen five hearing aids to suit you, whatever your needs and – importantly – your budget.
Our researchers and reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to getting a hearing test and choosing a hearing aid.
We will only recommend a hearing aid after hours of research, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
All of our health articles are fact-checked and verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up to date as possible.
A hearing aid is an electronic device that helps you to hear and understand more clearly, and is worn in or behind the ear. They are designed primarily to amplify speech and make it more distinct from background noise.
All hearing aids comprise three main components: a microphone, which picks up sound; an amplifier, which adjusts the sound and makes it louder; and a speaker or receiver, which passes the sound signal into your ear.
According to Hearing Link Services, part of the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity, around 2 million people in the UK use hearing aids.
Crucially, hearing aids don’t fix your hearing or cure hearing loss, but they can make your life easier.
|Hearing aid model
|Cost per pair
|Battery type
|Bluetooth
|Telecoil
|Degree of hearing loss
|Oticon More 1
|Around £3,550
|Rechargeable or replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Mild to profound
|Signia Active Pro
|Around £2,900
|Rechargeable
|Yes
|No
|Mild to moderate
|Phonak Audéo Lumity Life 90
|Around £3,500
|Rechargeable
|Yes
|Optional
|Mild to profound
|Starkey Evolv AI 1200
|Around £1,900
|Rechargeable or replaceable
|Yes
|In some models
|Mild to profound
|Bernafon Alpha 7
|Around £2,750
|Rechargeable or replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Mild to profound
Hearing aids have come a long way since the days when the only option was a large, beige-coloured contraption made of plastic that clamped conspicuously behind the wearer’s ear. They’ve gotten smaller yet more powerful and discreet over the years.
It’s worth noting that manufacturers and suppliers often use different terminology to refer to the same style of hearing aid, which can be really confusing. But essentially, there are two main types: behind-the-ear hearing aids and in-the-ear hearing aids.
These comprise a hard case that rests behind your ear and houses the microphone and amplifier. They can be used with either an earmold or a dome, which contains the receiver or speaker. The case is attached to the earmold or dome by a clear, thin tube that hooks over the top of your ear.
Earmolds are usually made of plastic or silicone. They sit in the middle part of the ear called the concha, so they are custom-made to fit the size and shape of your ear.
Ear domes are small, cone-shaped tips that look like the changeable tips you get with in-ear headphones. They are positioned in your ear canal and they come in standard fits.
BTE hearing aids with ear domes are usually called receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) or receiver-in-the-canal (RIC) hearing aids.
In-the-ear hearing aids contain the microphone, amplifier and receiver in a single component you wear completely in your ear. There are a few different sizes and styles, with some fitting deep inside your ear canal and others that are placed just at the entrance to your ear canal.
The largest style is an in-the-canal hearing aid, and it sits in the lower part of the concha. You can still see in-the-canal hearing aids, so they usually come in different colours to match a range of skin tones.
If you’re looking for something more discrete, then there are completely-in-the-canal (CIC) hearing aids, which you place right into your ear canal. They are just about visible if you look hard enough, but they’re typically very discreet.
The smallest and least obtrusive type of in-the-ear device is an invisible-in-the-canal (IIC) hearing aid. As the name suggests, this tiny piece of equipment is designed to be positioned deep into your ear canal so you can’t see it at all.
You might encounter the terms CROS and BiCROS. These are hearing aids for people who have total hearing loss in one ear, and either good hearing or partial hearing loss in their hearing ear. Sound is transmitted from the hearing aid in the ear with no hearing to the device in the better ear so sound can be heard in 360 degrees.
It can be a minefield trying to work out which type of hearing aid to choose, especially when it involves cutting through reams of jargon and unfamiliar terminology. The only way of knowing what type to go for is to get advice from an expert.
As a first step, you should always have your hearing tested by an audiologist, as they’ll be able to tell you whether you have mild, moderate or severe hearing loss. If it’s severe, it’s likely to rule out CIC hearing aids, which are too small to provide powerful enough amplification.
That said, if your hearing loss is on the milder end of the spectrum but you like gadgets packed with the latest technology, you might prefer a BTE hearing aid. There’s enough room on even the smallest, sleekest designs – sometimes called mini-BTE hearing aids – to house an abundance of clever features.
You’ll also need to consider your individual circumstances and preferences, such as when and for how long you’re likely to wear your hearing aids, how much time you spend in crowded, noisy places, and how easily you can manage fiddly controls.
We suggest you narrow down the choices with the help of your audiologist, and wherever possible, try the options out before making a final decision.
Nearly all hearing aids these days are digital. That means their capabilities go well beyond just amplifying sound, which was essentially what the analogue hearing aids of old were designed to do.
Nowadays, analogue hearing aids are more or less obsolete, so whatever your degree of hearing loss and preferences, there are lots of features and functions to consider.
With so many features to choose from with modern hearing aids, it can be difficult to determine which ones you really need. We’ve listed what we think are some of the most important features to consider when choosing a hearing aid.
The main advantage of digital hearing aids is that they make the sounds you want to hear more audible and suppress or filter out other sound and noise, mimicking the way the brain and auditory system naturally process and interpret sound in hearing people.
For that reason, most hearing aids have a degree of noise reduction to minimise unwanted sounds, like wind noise or noise from machinery.
Directionality helps you to filter out sounds that aren’t important in that moment to allow you to focus on those that are – mainly speech. Typically, directional microphones amplify sound coming from in front of you, making it easier to hold a conversation without picking up lots of background noise, for example.
The most advanced hearing aids boast adaptive directional microphones, which take sound from a single direction but can change direction automatically when you move between different hearing environments with different levels of noise.
Many hearing aids are powered by small, round zinc-air batteries, so named because they’re made of zinc and they’re activated by exposure to air. They come in four sizes, each with a different capacity, and last between three days and three weeks.
However, increasingly more hearing aids are rechargeable, with a lithium-ion battery integrated into the device itself. When the hearing aids run low on power, you take them out and connect them to a charging outlet.
Each type has advantages and drawbacks, depending on your lifestyle and preferences. Zinc air batteries are relatively cheap and are widely available, but have a limited charge and cannot be recharged, meaning you’ll have to replace them often. Lithium-ion batteries, on the other hand, are initially expensive but can be recharged many times over, saving money in the long run. However, you will need to have access to a socket (or a portable battery) if they run down while you’re away from home.
In a world where connectivity underpins every aspect of our lives, it’s no surprise that hearing aid manufacturers often incorporate Bluetooth technology as standard across their ranges. Bluetooth allows you to connect your hearing aids to other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, computers and TVs, and stream audio directly to your hearing aid.
Some hearing aids are ‘Made for iPhone’, so they may not work with devices that don’t use Apple’s iOS operating system. Others may connect via Bluetooth with other operating systems, like Android, to stream audio, but you won’t be able to use some wireless features, like hands-free phone calls.
A telecoil or t-coil – a tiny piece of copper wire inside some hearing aids – works with hearing loop systems to make it easier for people with hearing loss to hear and understand sound in public places such as cinemas, train stations and places of worship.
For example, if you’re in a supermarket that’s installed with a hearing loop system, switching your hearing aid’s t-coil on will help you to better hear the cashier’s voice amid all the background noise.
A t-coil also works well with a traditional telephone handset. It can receive the electromagnetic signal directly from the handset, eliminating any feedback.
Once you’ve had your consultation and hearing test, it’ll be time to consider which hearing aid is right for you.
If you’re paying for your hearing aids, the first thing you’ll want to know is how much they cost. Think not only about the price of the hearing aids, but whether it includes batteries, charging systems, accessories, servicing or maintenance, and the cost of any future consultations. This all adds up over time, so it’s a significant investment.
Some providers offer financing options to help you spread the cost of hearing aids. Ask your audiologist or hearing aid supplier what’s available.
You’ll probably spend a lot of your time with your hearing aids in, so it’s important they’re comfortable and fit well. Providers sometimes offer a try-before-you-buy option, so you can get an idea of how hearing aids fit and feel before shelling out a lot of money.
Other factors to consider include how severe your hearing loss is, and the types of listening situations you find most difficult, such as having conversations at home with your partner, hearing the TV, working in a busy open-plan office, speaking on the phone, and so on.
Finally, think about what features and specs you’d like. Many hearing aid models are brimming with advanced technology, whether or not you want or will use it.
We’ve selected four things to look for, other than cost, that you should bear in mind when choosing hearing aids: what type of battery (rechargeable or disposable); what level of hearing loss they are designed for; whether they have Bluetooth connectivity; and whether they have the capacity for telecoil.
Hearing aids are available on the NHS for most people who have a diagnosable hearing loss, but you’re limited to a smaller selection – quite often only BTE hearing aids. NHS hearing aids are supplied to you on loan, and you might have to contribute financially towards replacing them if they get lost or damaged.
You’ll still usually have some choice on the NHS, and providers offer hearing aids from the same manufacturers as those you’ll access if you go private.
Since 2012, the NHS in England has operated the any qualified provider (AQP) scheme, which permits accredited high street providers that sell hearing aids to offer NHS hearing aids for free.
As a result of the scheme, you have more choice of where you can go to have your hearing tested, get fitted for hearing aids if you need them, and have all your follow-up treatment and hearing aid maintenance, all paid for by the NHS. AQP isn’t available everywhere and it’s usually only offered to over-55s.
However, you can choose to pay for your hearing tests and hearing aids yourself. You’ll certainly get a wider choice and can have your pick of hearing aid styles, brands, and technology levels. The only limitations are your budget – hearing aids can cost upwards of £3,500 for a single aid – and in some cases, your degree of hearing loss.
One of the main advantages of going private is bypassing NHS waiting times, which can be months. You shouldn’t have to wait longer than 18 weeks between GP referral and having your hearing aids ready.
If you have private health cover, ask your insurer whether your policy covers audiology services and hearing aids.
There are three ways to get a hearing aid in the UK:
For each path you’ll need to get a hearing test from a qualified audiologist.
|NHS
|High street
|Independent
|Cost
|Free
|Medium
|Highest
|Appointment time
|Slow
|Quick
|Quick
|Choice
|Limited
|Large
|Large
|After sales/fitting care
|Limited
|Good
|Best
The first step if you think you’re experiencing hearing loss is to visit your GP, who will arrange for you to have some hearing tests.
You might be able to have them at your GP practice, but more detailed hearing tests need to be carried out by an audiologist. Your GP can refer you to a hospital or community audiology clinic and, under the AQP scheme outlined above, you might also be able to choose to go to a high street provider.
You don’t have to speak to your GP at all if you think you might need hearing aids, but you should always have your hearing tested by a qualified audiologist before thinking about buying. If you haven’t been referred by a healthcare professional, you’ll have to pay for your consultations and hearing tests.
Several well-known high street optician brands now offer audiology services and provide hearing aids. These include:
If you choose to go down this route, you’ll also need to have a consultation with an in-store audiologist and have hearing tests. These will be similar to the ones you’d have done at your GP practice, and may also include some more detailed hearing tests if you need them.
There are some advantages to using a high street hearing specialist, whether it’s through the AQP scheme or you book independently and pay for the service yourself. First, the fact that you can find hearing specialists on most high streets means they are a really convenient option for many people.
Another significant benefit is that it’s likely you won’t have a long wait to see an audiologist, which you might well experience in the NHS.
A third option if you want to avoid long waiting lists but you’re unsure about high street hearing aids is to make an appointment with an independent provider. A quick online search will show you what’s available to you locally.
Once you’ve had a consultation with an audiologist and the hearing checks you need, your audiologist will talk you through the results and discuss hearing aid options with you.
Setting out your budget from the start can help you avoid unpleasant surprises further down the line. Talk to your audiologist about how much you can afford to pay, and together you can come up with an idea of how far your money will stretch.
Some services will usually be included in the initial outlay when you buy hearing aids, like having a bespoke earpiece made and fitted and configuring your hearing aids’ settings so they’re personalised to you.
But it’s crucial that you know exactly what you’re paying for. Audiologists have a duty of care to be honest and upfront about their charges and what extras or additional services are covered. If it’s not transparent, ask.
Many online retailers now sell hearing aids, and have the freedom to supply a huge range of brands and styles. Online companies are legally required to offer you a hearing assessment, so if you come across a website that will sell you hearing aids without one, steer well clear.
|Pros
|Cons
|Lots of tech
|First-time wearers could be put off by the bells and whistles
|Customisable features
|Quite expensive
|Increased range and clarity of sound
For the best all-round hearing aid, we looked for a device that’s suitable for most people and situations, balances impressive technology with a straightforward user experience, and delivers superior sound quality.
The Oticon More 1’s computer chip has been primed with sounds from 12 million real-life situations. So, rather than filtering out background noise, the device enables you to process sound from all around you in a natural way while also making better sense of speech. According to Oticon, this means you’ll exert far less effort to listen.
A behind-the-ear (BTE) style hearing aid, the Oticon More comes with either a made-to-measure earmold or a standard fit dome. Each has the option of rechargeable or disposable size 312 batteries. With the former, you get a full day’s power from a three-and-a-half-hour charge, depending on your degree of hearing loss and your lifestyle. A 30-minute boost from the portable SmartCharger provides an extra six hours’ wear.
With Bluetooth connectivity, you can stream audio from the TV, most Apple and Android smartphones, and other devices – though Androids need to support Google’s Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) technology to stream directly.
iPhone users benefit from two-way hands-free calling with Oticon More, meaning you can answer calls and have conversations without having your phone in your hand. Android users can hear the caller’s voice directly through Oticon More hearing aids, but you’ll need to speak into the phone for them to hear you.
You can custom-programme Oticon More with settings like MyMusic, which enriches the music experience whether you’re streaming or listening live, and if you have tinnitus there’s a programme that delivers sounds designed to bring relief, such as white noise and waves.
The Oticon ON app enables you to control the hearing aids’ settings, adjust the volume and access features and support.
Overall, the Oticon More 1 is a hearing aid that’s a great option for most people and can be used in most situations. It boasts great sound quality, is user-friendly, and offers impressive technology at a fair price. Our pick for the best allround hearing aid.
|Pros
|Cons
|Modern earbud design
|Connectivity with Android devices requires an intermediary device
|Convenience of charging on the move
|Instant fit earbuds could be uncomfortable for some
To top this category, we wanted a hearing aid that you can pick up, put in and go; which slots seamlessly into busy lifestyles.
With the Active Pro (and the lower-end Active) model, Signia has combined hearing aid technology with personal sound gadget aesthetics. The result is a hearing aid that doesn’t look like a hearing aid.
The small device houses technology that adapts to different acoustic environments. So if you’re holding a conversation, the Signia Active Pros can suppress background noise – wherever you are – to help you more clearly hear and understand speech.
You can also personalise what and how you hear in different situations by selecting your preferred sound settings with Signia Assistant, a feature of the Signia app.
Using the Active Pros with Apple devices is straightforward: you can stream audio directly via Bluetooth and hold hands-free phone conversations. This feature is also supported on a good number of Android phones, where Android OS 11 or higher is recommended.
A great feature is the pocket-sized wireless charging case that gives up to 26 hours’ runtime from a four-hour charge while you’re on the move (it takes up to five hours to charge the case, which then powers three full charges of the hearing aids).
Although the off-the-shelf earbud style may not suit all ears, it comes with different-sized sleeves to make the fit more comfortable.
The Signia Active Pro has clearly been designed for people with an active lifestyle in mind. It’s small, and can be customised to change the listening experience according to the situation the user is in. Its long battery life (with the charging case) is the icing on the cake.
|Pros
|Cons
|Focus on speech in a range of environments
|Not necessarily much improvement on its cheaper predecessor
|Tap control function
|Universal connectivity
We searched for a hearing aid that offers the best sound experience in the noisiest of places, while also making it super easy to switch to a different listening environment.
Phonak’s Audéo Lumity range of hearing aids uses advanced technology to improve how you hear in challenging environments by automatically focusing more strongly on speech as the background noise gets louder.
Built-in sensors identify the direction speech is coming from, giving you greater clarity when someone is talking from behind you or to your side. This means you don’t need to exert as much effort to keep up with conversations, according to Phonak.
Additional features to reduce echo, adjust when you’re in a car, and reduce noise when no speech is present, for example, boost your listening experience.
The Phonak Audéo Lumity Life 90 is a behind-the-ear style hearing aid that can be fitted with a standard dome or custom-made earpiece. You can add telecoil functionality to enhance your hearing experience in loud public places, and the health data tracker – accessible via the myPhonak app – is handy.
These hearing aids are marketed as waterproof, though only to 50cm, and boast universal connectivity so you can stream and use the hands-free feature with both Apple and Android devices.
Overall, it’s the tap control feature that sets Phonak Audéo Lumity hearing aids apart in this category. This clever function allows you to answer and make phone calls, control the audio you stream, and activate your smartphone’s voice assistant app simply by tapping the top of your ear.
|Pros
|Cons
|Available in the full range of hearing aid styles
|Basic technology (reflected in the cost)
|Fall detection feature
|Only really suitable for quiet lifestyles or use at home
|Simple to use
To be selected as our best device for new users, the top hearing aid needed to be straightforward with useful features geared towards improved wellbeing, as well as clearer sound.
Starkey was the first manufacturer to include health tracking in its hearing aids, and the Evolv AI technology builds on that. The engagement and activity tracker identifies time you spend standing as well as exercising, and counts your steps. You can set up reminders for important events and tasks, like when you need to take medication.
With Fall Alert, integrated sensors detect if you fall and automatically send a text alert and your location via GPS to pre-selected contacts in your phone, which is a handy and reassuring addition if you’re unsteady on your feet.
The 1200 is the entry-level model to this range, and its lack of more advanced technology makes it basic but user-friendly. The hearing aids reduce unwanted sound from machines, wind and sudden noise like fireworks, and balance listening comfort when you’re talking to someone in a loud environment.
Unlike most of its competitors, the Starkey Evolv AI 1200 is available in the complete range of hearing aid styles, and with all but the completely-in-canal and invisible styles you can choose from rechargeable or disposable batteries.
If you’re a new hearing aid user, then the Starkey Evolv AI 1200 has all the styles and features you could want, is easy to use, and all for a reasonable price.
|Pros
|Cons
|High-spec, lower-cost option
|May be less widely available than other brands
|Available in a range of hearing aid styles
|Seamlessly adapts to different environments
For this category, we looked at hearing aids that compete with some of the highest-spec models from the big brands but come in at a more palatable price point.
Bernafon is owned by the same parent company as its better-known sibling, Oticon, and is sometimes perceived as the inferior brand. In reality, Bernafon holds its own in the technology stakes but at a lower price.
With the launch of the Alpha range of hearing aids, Bernafon introduced its trademarked Hybrid technology. Essentially, this makes loud sounds more comfortable and softer sounds more audible, without losing the contrast between the two. The result is improved understanding of the quietest speech in the noisiest environments.
The Dynamic Environment Control System enables your hearing aid to switch seamlessly between different hearing environments without you having to manually select different options on an app or the device itself.
You also get connectivity with Apple and Android smartphones, and a lot of functionality with the EasyControl-A app, including a “find my hearing aids” feature (though this requires linking it to the IFTTT app).
The Alpha 7 isn’t the highest spec in the range – that’s the Alpha 9 – but it ticks most boxes if you want advanced technology. The difference between this and the pricier, top-end Alpha 9 model is barely discernible apart from one or two fewer personalisation options.
And, it comes in the full range of styles, with the behind-the-ear devices including telecoil, and both rechargeable and disposable battery options are available. The Bernafon Alpha 7 is therefore suitable for most levels of hearing loss and lifestyles.
We hope this article has helped you understand hearing aids better. We’ve covered the main features of hearing aids, why and how you should get a hearing test, and the process and options available to you when getting a test.
We’ve also given you an idea of which models will best suit your circumstance. Of course, you should always talk to your audiologist about which hearing aid is suitable for you; everyone’s hearing requirements are different.