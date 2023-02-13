Best hearing aids UK 2023

1. Visit your GP, or make an appointment at a high street or independent hearing specialist

The first step if you think you’re experiencing hearing loss is to visit your GP, who will arrange for you to have some hearing tests.

You might be able to have them at your GP practice, but more detailed hearing tests need to be carried out by an audiologist. Your GP can refer you to a hospital or community audiology clinic and, under the AQP scheme outlined above, you might also be able to choose to go to a high street provider.

You don’t have to speak to your GP at all if you think you might need hearing aids, but you should always have your hearing tested by a qualified audiologist before thinking about buying. If you haven’t been referred by a healthcare professional, you’ll have to pay for your consultations and hearing tests.

Several well-known high street optician brands now offer audiology services and provide hearing aids. These include:

Specsavers

Boots

Amplifon

Hidden Hearing

Scrivens

Leightons

If you choose to go down this route, you’ll also need to have a consultation with an in-store audiologist and have hearing tests. These will be similar to the ones you’d have done at your GP practice, and may also include some more detailed hearing tests if you need them.

There are some advantages to using a high street hearing specialist, whether it’s through the AQP scheme or you book independently and pay for the service yourself. First, the fact that you can find hearing specialists on most high streets means they are a really convenient option for many people.

Another significant benefit is that it’s likely you won’t have a long wait to see an audiologist, which you might well experience in the NHS.

A third option if you want to avoid long waiting lists but you’re unsure about high street hearing aids is to make an appointment with an independent provider. A quick online search will show you what’s available to you locally.

2. Consultation and fitting

Once you’ve had a consultation with an audiologist and the hearing checks you need, your audiologist will talk you through the results and discuss hearing aid options with you.

Setting out your budget from the start can help you avoid unpleasant surprises further down the line. Talk to your audiologist about how much you can afford to pay, and together you can come up with an idea of how far your money will stretch.

Some services will usually be included in the initial outlay when you buy hearing aids, like having a bespoke earpiece made and fitted and configuring your hearing aids’ settings so they’re personalised to you.

But it’s crucial that you know exactly what you’re paying for. Audiologists have a duty of care to be honest and upfront about their charges and what extras or additional services are covered. If it’s not transparent, ask.

Tip: Don’t buy direct without a hearing test

Many online retailers now sell hearing aids, and have the freedom to supply a huge range of brands and styles. Online companies are legally required to offer you a hearing assessment, so if you come across a website that will sell you hearing aids without one, steer well clear.