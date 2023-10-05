Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 14?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 05, 2023

The Association of British Insurers assigns car insurance groups. The group assignment can have a significant impact on the cost of cover. Vehicles are ranked from 1-50 based on factors that determine premiums.

More luxurious high-performance models sit in the upper groups with pricier insurance. This article focuses on group 14, a moderately priced category including family hatchbacks, small SUVs and executive saloons. While more powerful than lower groups, these mainstream models keep insurance relatively affordable compared to elite marques in higher brackets.

What cars are in insurance group 14?

Car insurance group 14 contains a range of family hatchbacks, small SUVs and executive cars, such as the following:

  • Vauxhall Corsa
  • Volkswagen Golf
  • BMW 1 Series
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class
  • Skoda Octavia
  • Toyota Yaris
  • Renault Megane
  • Hyundai ix35

Factors determining insurance group 14

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 14 cars tend to have 1.4-2.0-litre petrol or diesel engines. More power means higher premiums than lower groups.
Repair costsHatchback body styles are inexpensive to repair. Premium brand parts can be pricier.
Safety featuresThese models offer core safety tech such as airbags and stability control. More advanced systems increase premiums.
PerformanceFaster acceleration and higher top speeds bring added risk versus lower groups. But group 14 is not high performance.
Threat of theftSome group 14 models, such as the Volkswagen Golf, are targeted by thieves, increasing premiums. Others less so.
Driver profileInsurers see these cars as suitable for a wide range of drivers, unlike the lower groups aimed at new drivers.

Who are group 14 cars most suitable for?

Group 14 cars provide an affordable option for:

  • Small families: The hatchbacks and small SUVs work well as practical family transport
  • Company car drivers: Popular mainstream models align with many fleet requirements
  • Urban commuters: Good fuel efficiency suits city driving and short trips
Which car insurance group am I in?

You can verify your car’s insurance group by entering its details into our free car insurance group checker. Insurers can also confirm the precise group for your vehicle.

Knowing the group is helpful for comparing premium quotes, as cars in higher groups typically have more expensive insurance. Groups are reassessed regularly, so always check your vehicle’s current group when renewing your policy.

In summary, group 14 provides a middle ground between basic cars and expensive premium models. For many drivers, they present an ideal blend of performance, practicality and affordable insurance.

