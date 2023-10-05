Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 4?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 04, 2023

In this guide

  • What cars are in insurance group 4?
  • Factors determining insurance group 4
  • Who are group 4 cars most suitable for?
  • Which car insurance group am I in?

A car’s insurance group plays a significant role in determining the cost of cover. The Association of British Insurers assigns every vehicle to one of 50 groups, indicating the premium pricing for that model. Our guide focuses on group 4, one of the lowest and most affordable categories.

What cars are in insurance group 4?

Insurance group 4 includes cars such as:

  • Citroen Berlingo Multispace
  • Volkswagen Polo Hatchback
  • Nissan Micra Hatchback
  • MG Motor UK MG3
  • Kia Picanto Hatchback
  • Citroen C1
  • Toyota iQ
  • Vauxhall Corsa Hatchback

This group comprises basic but practical small cars and city run-arounds. Their low specs and modest performance result in lower insurance costs.

Factors determining insurance group 4

FactorDescription
Engine sizeMost group 4 cars have 1.0-1.2-litre petrol engines. Larger motors increase costs.
Repair costsParts are inexpensive given the simple mechanics and lack of luxury fittings.
Safety featuresThey include basic equipment such as airbags and immobilisers. More safety features mean lower premiums.
PerformanceWith zero to 60mph times of more than 12 seconds, group 4 cars have a very modest pace. This keeps insurance costs down.
Threat of theftSmall city cars are less appealing to thieves than expensive SUVs and executive saloons.
Driver profileInsurers see group 4 cars as suitable for new and young drivers due to their low value and running costs.

Who are group 4 cars most suitable for?

With insurance group 4’s low premiums, they can be affordable options for:

  • New drivers: Group 4 offers an inexpensive first car to get experience without astronomical insurance costs
  • Younger motorists: Group 4 provides basic transportation without the high running expenses of more powerful cars
  • City dwellers: Their compact size makes group 4 cars ideal for urban driving and parking
Get a great deal on your car insurance by comparing over 160 providers
Which car insurance group am I in?

You can determine your vehicle’s insurance group by inputting the make, model and registration year into our free online car insurance group checker tool. Providing your car’s vehicle identification number or chassis code also helps.

Your insurance provider can also verify the specific group your car is categorised under. This assists in evaluating premium quotes since vehicles in higher groups usually have pricier insurance rates.

It’s vital to note that insurance groups are regularly re-examined and subject to change over time. For example, the Vauxhall Corsa models shifted from insurance group 3 to group 4 in 2022 based on updated risk analysis. So always confirm your car’s present group when renewing your policy to obtain accurate quotes.

In summary, group 4 vehicles present an optimal mix of affordability and practicality for motorists seeking low-cost insurance and ownership expenses.

