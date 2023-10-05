What cars are in car insurance group 5?

You can look up your vehicle’s insurance group by entering its make, model and registration year into our free online insurance group checker tool. Adding your car’s vehicle identification number or chassis code can also help verify the group rating.

Your insurer can also confirm the specific group your car is currently categorised under. Knowing your insurance group assists in assessing premium quotes since vehicles in higher groups generally have more expensive insurance rates.

It’s important to note that insurance groups are regularly re-evaluated and can change over time based on updated risk analysis. For instance, several Audi A3 models moved from insurance group 16 to group 19 in 2022. So always double-check your car’s present group when renewing your policy to get precise quotes.

In summary, group 5 provides some of the most budget-friendly insurance premiums for drivers wanting basic, low-cost transportation. The trade-off is that these are older, smaller cars with more limited equipment than vehicles in higher groups. But for a cheap run-around, group 5 models fit the bill.