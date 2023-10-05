What cars are in car insurance group 7?

You can find your car’s insurance group by entering your vehicle’s make, model and registration year into our free car insurance group checker tool. Providing your vehicle identification number or chassis number is also helpful.

Your insurer will also be able to tell you the group your car is in. Knowing your insurance group is helpful for comparing premium quotes, as cars in lower groups typically incur less expensive premium costs.

One important note is that the Association of British Insurers continually reassesses cars and may move a vehicle into different groups over time. For example, the Toyota Auris shifted from group 10 to group 11 in 2022. So it’s wise to double-check your vehicle’s current group when renewing your insurance to get the most accurate quotes.

In summary, group 7 provides a good balance of specs and premiums for modest family cars. They are well-kitted out but have insurance costs reflecting their practicality and solid performance. For an everyday family car that’s sensibly priced to insure, group 7 can be a sweet spot.