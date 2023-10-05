What cars are in car insurance group 8?

You can find your car’s insurance group by entering its make, model and registration year into our free online car insurance group checker. Adding the vehicle identification number or chassis number is also helpful.

Your insurer can also confirm the precise group in which your specific car is rated. Knowing the group helps you compare premium quotes, as lower groups generally have less expensive premium costs.

It’s wise to double-check the current group when renewing insurance, as the Association of British Insurers continually reassesses vehicles, and cars may shift groups over time. For instance, the Vauxhall Astra moved from group 9 up to group 10 in 2022.

In summary, group 8 offers a good balance of specifications and premiums for everyday family cars. While not the cheapest to insure, costs reflect their practicality and solid performance. Group 8 hits the sweet spot for a sensibly priced, well-equipped family car.