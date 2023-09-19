If you’re in the market for a new car, whether you’re buying new or second-hand, you should check out the cost of insurance before you set your heart on a certain make or model.

There are numerous factors that affect the cost of car insurance, such as your age, occupation, driving history and where you live. But one of the biggest influences on the amount you’ll pay is the make and model of car you choose. In addition, you’ll also pay differing amounts for insurance depending on the model year, body style and ‘trim’ level.

A car trim is a collection of features bundled together into a package, and then marketed and sold as an upgrade over a car’s standard form.

Some cars are much cheaper to insure than others. So, given that you’ll be paying for insurance every year you own the car, it’s worthwhile researching insurance costs before buying your new set of wheels.

It’s pretty easy to research car insurance costs as each car is placed in an ‘insurance group’ between one and 50. Cars in group one are the cheapest to insure, and group 50 the most expensive.

Essentially, if you are thinking of buying a car that is fast or expensive (or both) then you can usually expect to pay a higher insurance premium. The higher the trim level on the model you choose, the more you will generally pay too.