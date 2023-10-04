Compare BMW 1 Series car insurance in the UK

In calculating premiums, insurers examine these major risk factors:

Driving record

Recent accidents, convictions, disqualifications and other violations raise rates substantially. Maintaining a clean record is important.

Vehicle use

Policies for daily-driver BMW 1 Series cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for alarms, immobilisers, tracking devices and secure garaging. These deter theft and damage.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels mean lower premium costs but leave drivers exposed when filing a major claim. Finding the right balance is key.