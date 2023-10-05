Menu Close

Compare Citroen car insurance in the UK

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 05, 2023

How much does it cost to insure a Citroen?

Annual Citroen insurance premiums typically range from £475 to more than £900, depending on several factors. Rates for classic models such as the DS tend to run higher.

Specific variables that increase Citroen insurance rates include the following:

  • Engine size: Vehicles with larger engines have higher premiums than cars with smaller motors
  • Performance versions: DS and sportier models are more expensive to insure than standard editions
  • No-claims discount (NCD): Policies without NCDs have higher premiums. Multi-year NCDs provide savings
  • Driver age: Under-25s pay the most, while over-25s with experience pay less
  • Location: Urban areas are more expensive than rural spots. Parking also matters
  • Security: Discounts offered for alarms, immobilisers and garaging
What factors determine Citroen insurance cost?

In calculating premiums, insurers mainly examine:

Driving record

Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications raise rates substantially. A clean record lowers costs.

Vehicle use

Policies for daily-driver Citroens cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for approved alarms, immobilisers, tracking devices and secure garaging. These deter theft.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs. Finding the right balance is vital.

Tips for reducing Citroen insurance premiums

Here are some top ways to get cheaper Citroen insurance in the UK:

  • Shop around extensively and compare quotes from multiple insurers
  • Ask about discounts for multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers, advanced courses, no-claim discounts and more
  • Increase voluntary excess to more than £500 to lower premiums if you can afford the extra costs when claiming
  • Add an experienced second driver, such as a partner or parent, to benefit from their safe driving record
  • Limit the Citroen to recreational use rather than as a daily driver, if possible
  • Improve security with an approved alarm and tracking system. Also, ensure garaging
Finding the best Citroen insurance

The keys to affordable Citroen cover are shopping around, optimising risk factors and leveraging discounts. Taking the time to research specialist Citroen insurers on comparison sites yields the best opportunity for savings.

Citroen car insurance FAQs

