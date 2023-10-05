Compare Lamborghini car insurance in the UK

The main factors assessed by insurers when calculating premiums include:

Driving record

At-fault accidents, violations and poor driving history lead to extremely high Lamborghini policy rates. Clean records help to lower costs.

Vehicle usage

Daily driver or primary vehicle policies are more expensive than those covering occasional recreational use and low annual mileage.

Security and storage

Secure garaging in low-crime areas and having approved security features reduce premiums significantly.

Coverage and excess

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums, but comprehensive cover is essential for Lamborghinis. Higher excesses also cut costs if affordable.