Compare Smart car insurance in the UK

What insurance group is the Smart car in?

The Smart car is in a low insurance group. It normally sits between groups 1 and 9 depending on the model year and specifications. This helps lower premium costs.





How reliable is the Smart car?

The Smart car has a mixed reliability record, with some costly issues reported related to the transmission and engine in certain model years.





How safe is the Smart car?

The latest Smart car has a 4-star Euro NCAP rating. Crash protection is good, but its short length limits safety features.





What is the fuel economy of the Smart car?

According to government data, the Smart car achieves 45-60 mpg in real-world driving conditions, depending on the specific model.





Are there electric Smart car models?

Yes, the latest Smart EQ fortwo models are fully electric vehicles with around 80 miles of range. Some earlier electric Drive models are also available used.





How can I save money on Smart car insurance?