Compare Smart car insurance in the UK

- SOFTWARE
- BEST VPN
- VPN REVIEWS
- BEST FREE VPN
- VPN/TECH STATS
- HOME
- SOLAR PANELS
- WINDOWS
- HOME SECURITY SYSTEMS
- BOILERS
- HEALTH
- INSURANCE
The tiny Smart car is known for its nimble handling and ultra-compact dimensions. But insuring this microcar still comes at a cost. This guide looks at Smart car insurance rates in the UK and offers tips for finding affordable cover.
Annual Smart car insurance premiums typically range from £400 for basic third-party policies up to £700+ for fully comprehensive cover. Exact rates depend on driver age, location, model year and intended use.
Factors that increase Smart car insurance costs include:
When calculating premiums, insurers mainly examine:
Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications raise rates substantially. A clean record lowers costs.
Daily driver policies cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage also impacts premiums.
Insurers offer discounts for approved security devices and secure garaging, which deter theft.
Lower coverage levels reduce premiums but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs. Finding the right balance is key.
Here are some top ways to get cheaper Smart car insurance in the UK:
The key to finding affordable Smart car cover is shopping around, minimising risk factors and leveraging available discounts. Taking the time to compare specialist Smart car insurers on comparison sites yields the best savings.