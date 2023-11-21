Choosing a car insurance provider can be overwhelming. From which level of cover to pick, to figuring out what is included as standard, there can be a lot of information to wade through.

That’s why our team of personal finance experts has done the hard work for you. They have combed through the policy documents of some of the biggest car insurance providers in order to gauge just exactly what is on offer, and how different levels of cover vary on an insurer-by-insurer basis. This means you can make a more informed decision when it comes to taking out a new policy.

To ensure our car insurance reviews are as useful as possible, we monitor and evaluate 23 data points for each provider. How a provider performs within these parameters determines our final recommendation.

These data points sit within one of the following categories:

Level of cover included as standard

Customer experience

Range of additional extras

Industry recognition

When reaching our conclusions about a car insurance provider, these categories are weighted proportionally. For example, we believe the level of cover included as standard by any given policy is the most important factor, as this determines how and when you can make a claim.

Close behind is customer experience. After all, it’s one thing being able to make a claim; it’s another how you’re dealt with when making one.

You may wonder why price isn’t one of the categories. This is because car insurance premiums vary wildly depending on your driving history, your car, your age, and your location. We could look at the average car insurance premiums for each provider; however, even that may be misleading.

While how much a premium costs is likely going to be the deciding factor behind which provider you chose, it shouldn’t be the only thing you take into consideration. That’s why we have structured our reviews to help you look beyond price, and into the nitty gritty of what you are actually covered for.