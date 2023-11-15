When you’re gathering quotes, providers will base the prices they offer you partly on the number of no-claims discount years you say you’ve accrued. They believe the longer you’ve gone without making a claim on your car insurance, the less likely you are to make one in the future.

You’ll need to declare any previous claims. Insurers may only ask you to declare the claims you’ve made in the past five years. If you don’t, your insurance could be invalidated. So it’s important to respond truthfully to providers’ questions about this and other subjects.

When pricing your policy, insurers consider other factors besides your no-claims history, such as where you live, where you keep your car and what your driving habits are.

When you’re ready to buy your new policy, your new insurer will need proof that you’re telling the truth about the number of no-claims discount years you’ve accumulated before honouring the price it quoted.

Providers will usually give you between seven and 28 days from the start date of your new policy to prove your no-claims discount. Make sure to submit your proof within the required timeframe.

If you don’t, you could lose the discount and have to pay a higher price than you were originally quoted. Or your insurance policy could be cancelled. You may also have to pay an admin fee for the change to your policy.

Many insurers allow you to upload your proof through their online portal or email them a photo or scan of it. Some providers may want you to send them the original document through the post. If they ask you to do so, make a copy of the document before posting the original to them.