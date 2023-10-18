If you’re in an accident and only have third party, fire and theft insurance, you might not be able to claim on your insurance. However, you’ll still need to let your insurer know what happened.

This is because you’re obliged to report any accidents, and there’s a strong chance a claim might be made against your car insurance policy.

The insurer will likely ask for the following:

The date, time and location of the accident

An explanation of what happened

The weather conditions and whether your visibility was affected

Whether there was any damage to other cars or property

Whether anyone was injured

Contact and insurance details for other drivers

Contact details for witnesses who weren’t directly involved

Whether the police attended the accident and you have a crime reference number

The next steps will depend on who was at fault.

If you were at fault

If there was any damage to other cars or property (for example, you crashed into a wall), your car insurance policy will cover the cost of repairs or replacements. It will also pay for medical costs or compensation if other people were injured, such as other drivers and passengers. You’ll lose some of your no-claims discount if you have one.

You won’t be able to claim for any damage to your car and will need to foot the bill for any repairs or a replacement yourself. You also won’t be able to claim for any injuries you suffered.

If you weren’t at fault

If another driver caused the accident, you should be able to make a claim against their insurance if your car was damaged or you were injured and incurred medical costs. However, as you only have third party, fire and theft insurance, your insurer won’t claim for these things on your behalf. Instead, you’ll need to work with the other driver’s insurer yourself or pay for a claims company to do the leg work for you.

As you aren’t making a claim on your car insurance, you won’t lose any of your no-claims discount in this scenario.