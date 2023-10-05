What cars are in car insurance group 19?

You can verify which insurance group your car falls into by using our free online car insurance group lookup tool. Simply enter your vehicle’s make, model, year and vehicle identification number or chassis code to see its current group rating.

Check with your insurance provider when getting a quote, as they can confirm the precise group for your car. Vehicles in higher groups typically have more expensive premiums, so it’s helpful to know your group when assessing quotes.

Insurance groups are re-evaluated regularly and can change as risk profiles shift. For example, the Ford Focus moved from group 10 to 12 in 2022 based on updated analysis. Always double-check your vehicle’s latest group when renewing.

In summary, group 19 offers a good middle ground between basic family cars and executive models. While insurance costs more than low-risk vehicles, group 19 combines practicality, comfort and capable performance at a reasonable premium for many drivers.