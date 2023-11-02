What do I do if someone has keyed my car?

Even if you can claim on your insurance for keyed car repairs, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you should.

First, you need to get an idea of how much the scratch will cost to repair. Next, you have to check what the excess is on your car insurance. If the cost of the excess is greater than the repair bill, there’s no point in claiming.

If the repair cost is higher than the excess, you might still want to think twice if it’s only a small claim. If you claim, the cost of your car insurance will likely go up next year.

You may also lose a chunk of your no-claims discount. Some car insurers include a vandalism promise that means your no-claims discount won’t be affected by vandalism claims, but that can’t be said for all providers.

Getting your car keyed can be distressing. As it’s an attack on your property, it feels much more personal than your car being scratched accidentally in a car park. While you may feel angry and resentful about having to foot the repair bill, it may cost you more in the long run if you claim on your car insurance.