What do I do if someone has keyed my car?

Should I claim on car insurance if someone keys my car?
Even if you can claim on your insurance for keyed car repairs, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you should.
First, you need to get an idea of how much the scratch will cost to repair. Next, you have to check what the excess is on your car insurance. If the cost of the excess is greater than the repair bill, there’s no point in claiming.
If the repair cost is higher than the excess, you might still want to think twice if it’s only a small claim. If you claim, the cost of your car insurance will likely go up next year.
You may also lose a chunk of your no-claims discount. Some car insurers include a vandalism promise that means your no-claims discount won’t be affected by vandalism claims, but that can’t be said for all providers.
Getting your car keyed can be distressing. As it’s an attack on your property, it feels much more personal than your car being scratched accidentally in a car park. While you may feel angry and resentful about having to foot the repair bill, it may cost you more in the long run if you claim on your car insurance.
Keyed car repair – what can you do?
Do it yourself
The cheapest option is to invest in a scratch repair kit and buff the damage away yourself. Make sure the scratch is clean, dry and debris-free before you start, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to get the best results. You can achieve a reasonable result this way if the scratch isn’t deep and you know what you’re doing.
However, if you want a “like-new” finish, or the scratch is deep and you can see exposed metal beneath, it makes sense to pay a professional. Forgoing a proper repair job could result in rust damage or corrosion.
Pay a professional
A professional will sand down the scratch and apply a primer and a fresh coat of paint. Afterwards, there should be no signs of damage to your car. Your car’s bodywork will also be properly protected from the elements. To keep costs down, it’s worth shopping around and getting a few quotes from reputable garages.
What’s the punishment for keying a car in the UK?
The penalty for vandalism in the UK depends on the extent of the damage and the age of the offenders. If the damage costs less than £5,000 to repair, the maximum fine is £2,500 and a three-month prison sentence. If the offender is under 17, they’re likely to receive an on-the-spot fine and community service. The main challenge is catching the offenders in the first place.
If your car was keyed on your drive, you might be able to catch the offender with a video doorbell or home security camera if you have one. Alternatively, if your car was keyed in a car park or other public area, you might be lucky enough to get hold of CCTV footage that catches the offender in the act.
How can I stop my car from getting keyed?
You can’t stop vandals targeting your car, but there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of it being keyed.
- When you’re away from home, try to park your car in well-lit, busy and safe areas where there’s likely to be good CCTV coverage
- If possible, park your car overnight in a garage or on a driveway and avoid parking on the street
- Don’t park on pavements
- Consider installing home security cameras and a dash cam (you’ll need one with a parking mode if you want to catch someone keying your car)