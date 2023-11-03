Buying and importing a car from overseas

It can be tempting to search further afield for the car of your dreams. Foreign markets offer a tantalising array of vehicle makes and models unavailable in the UK. And the prospect of finding a bargain can seem irresistible.

Be warned, though: importing a vehicle isn’t a straightforward process. You must deal with customs regulations and import duties and make sure the car you’ve purchased meets UK safety and environmental regulations.

This article will explore the process of buying a car abroad, bringing it to the UK and insuring it. It will help you decide if importing a car is right for you.