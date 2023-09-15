Will I receive a refund if I cancel my car insurance?
Yes, if you’ve taken out a car insurance policy and decide to cancel within the 14-day “cooling-off” period, you’re legally entitled to a refund. This period, mandated by law, grants you at least 14 days from receiving your car insurance documentation (or from when the policy starts, whichever is later) to change your mind and cancel the policy.
If you cancel within this timeframe, you’ll receive a refund reduced by an amount proportional to the number of days the policy was active before cancellation. Your provider might also charge you an admin fee of around £25. Always check the terms and conditions of your insurer’s cancellation policy, as they will vary.
If you cancel your car insurance policy after the 14-day cooling-off period, you might still be eligible for a refund if you haven’t made a claim. However, again, you’ll likely be charged admin and cancellation fees, which could be higher than the refund you were expecting. Fees are typically around £55. You should also keep the following points in mind:
- If you took out an annual car insurance policy and paid for your cover upfront, any refund will be calculated on a pro-rata basis. Essentially, the more time remaining on your policy, the larger the refund you’ll likely receive. For example, cancelling after four months entitles you to a refund for the remaining eight months, minus any applicable cancellation or admin fees. However, if you cancel after 11 months, you’d only get one month’s refund, minus fees, so it’s less likely to be worth it
- If you pay for your car insurance monthly, you might not get a refund, and you’ll still have to pay admin fees. In some cases, you might end up paying extra to cover the time you were insured
- For optional insurance add-ons such as breakdown cover, refunds are generally not available through your insurer. Instead, you’ll need to contact the respective service providers to cancel these add-ons
Refunds from car insurance cancellations are typically processed within five to 10 business days, although this will depend on the insurer.
Is there a dispute process for car insurance cancellation costs?
There’s nothing to stop you from disputing car insurance cancellation costs, but you might not be successful. Before you go ahead, be sure to check your policy cancellation documents carefully so you know what cancellation fees apply.
If you feel you should be entitled to a larger refund or the fees are unfair, you should contact your provider first to discuss your concerns. Your provider should have a complaints procedure available on its website, and there might be a complaints form to complete.
It’s important to keep a log of all your documentation for tracking purposes, including copies of emails and letters, with the dates of each correspondence. Doing this will help you remember the specifics of who you spoke to and what was discussed. It can also prove beneficial if you want to escalate your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service. You can do this if, after eight weeks, your insurer has not replied or you’re unhappy with the response.