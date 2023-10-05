What cars are in car insurance group 13?

You can find your car’s insurance group by entering your vehicle’s make, model and registration year into our free car insurance group checker tool. Providing your vehicle identification number or chassis number is also helpful.

Your insurer will also be able to tell you the exact group of your car. Knowing your insurance group is helpful for comparing premium quotes, as lower groups typically mean less expensive premium costs.

One important note is that the ABI continually reassesses cars and may move a vehicle into different groups over time. For example, the Toyota Auris shifted from group 10 to group 11 in 2022. So, it’s wise to double-check your vehicle’s current group when renewing your insurance to get the most accurate quotes.

Overall, group 13 offers reasonable insurance rates for its mix of affordably priced family cars with generous equipment levels and decent performance. Whilst not the most exciting vehicles to drive, their premiums reflect their practicality and solid specifications. For an everyday family car that’s sensibly priced to insure, group 13 can be a sweet spot.