What cars are in car insurance group 18?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 04, 2023

  • What cars are in insurance group 18?
  • Factors determining insurance group 18
  • Who are group 18 cars most suitable for?
  • Which car insurance group am I in?

Buying a new car is an exciting experience, but one aspect you’ll want to research first is the cost of car insurance. The Association of British Insurers sorts all vehicles into one of 50 insurance groups according to factors such as engine size and vehicle value, which impacts premiums.

Premium models in higher groups have more expensive policies than vehicles in the lower groups. This guide will provide an overview of insurance group 18 specifically, including example models and what to expect for insurance costs.

What cars are in insurance group 18?

Car insurance group 18 includes lower mid-range models such as hatchbacks and crossovers. Their average size and performance ensure relatively affordable insurance compared to flashier or sportier vehicles. Models include the following:

  • Audi A4
  • Citroen C4
  • BMW 1 Series
  • Ford Focus
  • Kia Creed
  • Nissan Qashqai
  • Audi Q3
  • Chevrolet Cruze

Factors determining insurance group 18

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 18 cars have modest 1.6-2.0-litre petrol or diesel engines. They are more powerful than small hatchbacks but less costly to repair than performance models.
Repair costsMainstream brands use common parts that are reasonably priced to replace.
SafetyCore safety features such as airbags are standard. Less advanced tech means lower risk for insurers.
PerformanceGroup 18 vehicles offer decent mid-range performance but lack the sporty credentials of premium brands.
Theft appealHatchbacks and crossovers in this group have a moderate risk of theft. However, the Nissan Qashqai is a common target.
Driver profileInsurers see group 18 drivers as a low risk. Premiums fall further for older motorists.

Who are group 18 cars most suitable for?

Group 18 cars are best suited for:

  • Experienced drivers: Insurers consider these models lower risk for motorists with some years of no-claims bonus
  • Families: Decent interior space and standard safety features work for small families
  • Commuters: Strong fuel economy makes group 18 models ideal for regular trips
  • Feature-focused budget buyers: Group 18 is a good balance between reasonable running costs but offers more features than smaller hatchbacks
Which car insurance group am I in?

You can determine your vehicle’s insurance group by entering the make, model and year into our free online insurance group checker. Adding the vehicle identification number or chassis code also helps.

Your insurance provider can also confirm the specific group for your car. Knowing the group assists in evaluating premium quotes since higher groups usually mean more expensive insurance.

It’s important to note that insurance groups are regularly reviewed and can change over time. For instance, the Nissan Qashqai moved from group 15 up to 18 in 2022 based on new risk assessments. So, always verify your vehicle’s current group when renewing your policy to get accurate quotes.

In summary, group 18 offers a good balance of value and practicality for buyers wanting decent specs and mid-range running costs.

