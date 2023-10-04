What cars are in car insurance group 3?

You can determine your vehicle’s insurance group by inputting the make, model and registration year into our free online car insurance group checker tool. Providing your car’s vehicle identification number or chassis code also helps.

Additionally, your insurance provider can verify the specific group under which your car is categorised. This assists in evaluating premium quotes since vehicles in higher groups usually have pricier insurance rates.

It’s vital to note that insurance groups are regularly re-examined and subject to change over time. For example, the Volkswagen Polo models shifted from insurance group 2 to group 3 in 2022 based on updated risk analysis. So, always confirm your car’s present group when renewing your policy to obtain accurate quotes.

In summary, group 3 vehicles present an optimal mix of affordability and practicality for motorists seeking low-cost insurance and ownership expenses.