What cars are in car insurance group 3?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 04, 2023

In this guide

  • What cars are in insurance group 3?
  • Factors determining insurance group 3
  • Who are group 3 cars most suitable for?
  • Which car insurance group am I in?

All vehicles driven in the UK get categorised into one of 50 insurance groups, which plays a big role in insurers determining the cost of cover. Affordable, low-risk cars are in lower groups, while high-powered and luxury models fall into the upper groups that bring higher insurance rates. Insurance group 3 contains reasonably priced hatchbacks and other small cars that balance practicality and affordability.

What cars are in insurance group 3?

Car insurance group 3 includes affordable small cars like superminis and city runarounds. Models include the following:

  • Peugeot 107
  • Volkswagen Fox
  • Renault Twingo
  • Skoda Fabia Hatchback
  • Kia Rio
  • SEAT Ibiza
  • Ford KA
  • Toyota Aygo

Group 3 consists of common small hatchbacks from well-known brands. Their compact size and unremarkable specs ensure affordable insurance.

Factors determining insurance group 3

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 3 cars have small 1.0-1.2-litre petrol engines, costing less to repair than larger motors.
Repair costsBasic construction using common parts keeps group 3 premiums low.
SafetyCore features such as airbags come as standard. Less safety tech means a lower risk.
PerformanceGroup 3 cars offer modest performance, unlike sporty premium models.
Theft appealSmall hatchbacks attract minimal thief attention. However, the Ford KA has been targeted before.
Driver profileInsurers associate group 3 cars with young drivers. Premiums decrease for older motorists.

Who are group 3 cars most suitable for?

Group 3 cars suit:

  • Young drivers: Affordable premiums make them a popular first car
  • Low mileage: They’re ideal for urban use or short daily commutes. Group 3 cars also boast excellent fuel efficiency
  • Learners: Provisional licence holders can obtain reasonably priced insurance for lessons
  • City residents: A compact footprint combined with tight steering makes parking simple
  • Budget motorists: They’re cheap to run and maintain while offering inexpensive tax and insurance
Which car insurance group am I in?

You can determine your vehicle’s insurance group by inputting the make, model and registration year into our free online car insurance group checker tool. Providing your car’s vehicle identification number or chassis code also helps.

Additionally, your insurance provider can verify the specific group under which your car is categorised. This assists in evaluating premium quotes since vehicles in higher groups usually have pricier insurance rates.

It’s vital to note that insurance groups are regularly re-examined and subject to change over time. For example, the Volkswagen Polo models shifted from insurance group 2 to group 3 in 2022 based on updated risk analysis. So, always confirm your car’s present group when renewing your policy to obtain accurate quotes.

In summary, group 3 vehicles present an optimal mix of affordability and practicality for motorists seeking low-cost insurance and ownership expenses.

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

