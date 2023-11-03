The rules around driving without car insurance are clear – it’s a criminal offence. But if you’re driving without a valid Ministry of Transport (MOT) test pass certificate, it’s a bit more complicated. Read on to find out whether you can get car insurance without an MOT and what happens if your MOT runs out or your car fails its test.
Is my car insurance still valid if my MOT expires?
It’s safe to assume that if your MOT runs out, so will your car insurance.
Most car insurers will specify that if your car requires an MOT, your insurance will be invalidated if you don’t have one or fail to keep it current. This means that if you accidentally let your MOT lapse, you won’t be covered if you need to claim on your car insurance.
Even if your policy’s terms and conditions don’t mention an MOT, your insurer will likely say your car needs to be roadworthy, which may be difficult to demonstrate without an up-to-date MOT certificate.
So, regardless of the terms of your policy, it makes sense to note when your MOT needs renewing and book your car’s annual safety check in plenty of time.
Contrary to popular belief, there isn’t an MOT grace period, and the police will be able to tell whether you have a valid MOT by scanning your number plate.
Can you insure a car without a valid MOT?
Most car insurers will want to know you have a valid MOT when you take out your policy.
An MOT certificate proves you’re fulfilling your legal responsibilities as a car owner and that your car has been declared roadworthy by a qualified mechanic.
That said, there may be some cases where you can buy car insurance without a valid MOT. For example:
- Your car is less than three years old: You’re only legally required to get an MOT in time for the third anniversary of your car’s registration. If you aren’t sure of your car’s exact age, you can check its registration date in your service book or your registration document (V5)
- You have a classic car: If your car is over 40 years old, an MOT won’t be required if it is roadworthy and hasn’t been modified
- You will only drive it to a pre-booked MOT appointment: If your car isn’t exempt, your insurer may agree to the policy if you intend to only drive it to the garage until it has passed its MOT
Any insurer that doesn’t list a valid MOT as a condition of cover will still require that your car is roadworthy.
Can I claim on my insurance if my MOT is invalid?
As most car insurers require you to have an up-to-date MOT, you won’t be able to claim on your car insurance if you don’t have one or if it has expired.
The only exception may be if your insurer doesn’t include a current MOT as a condition of cover. However, it will still likely require your car to be roadworthy, which will be hard to prove without a valid MOT. In these cases, you may find the decision over whether the policy pays out comes down to the discretion of the insurer.
Even if your insurer agrees that your car is roadworthy, you may get a lower payout if your car is stolen or written off. That’s because your car’s value will be lower if it doesn’t have an up-to-date MOT.
Do I need to have insurance to drive my car to an MOT test?
If you don’t have a current MOT, you can legally drive your car to a pre-booked test. But that doesn’t mean you can drive an uninsured car to your MOT. If you’re caught driving on UK roads without insurance, you will typically get six points on your licence and a £300 fine, but, depending on the circumstances, you may end up with an unlimited fine and be banned from driving.
Even though most insurers require a valid MOT to insure a car, they may agree to cover you for the drive to the test centre, so long as you don’t drive anywhere else until your car has passed its MOT.
It’s a good idea to have proof of insurance with you in the car in case you’re stopped on the way to your appointment.
If you can’t find an insurer that is willing to insure your car without an MOT, you will need to arrange to have your car towed to the test centre. Once your car has its MOT, insurance should be easier to obtain.
What happens if my car fails its MOT?
After your car has had its MOT, you will be told about any minor, major or dangerous faults.
You may also be told about advisories – areas flagged in the test that could become a problem in the coming months.
If your car has any major or dangerous faults, it will fail its MOT. If the fault is considered dangerous, you won’t legally be allowed to drive your car until the problem has been fixed and your car has a new MOT certificate. You also won’t be covered by your car insurance.
However, if the fault is minor, you can continue driving the car until your current MOT certificate runs out. You will only be able to get a new MOT once the fault has been addressed.
If the fault is fixed within 10 days, you will pay a reduced fee for your retest. If you don’t tackle the problem within this period, you will have to pay the rate for a full MOT.