It’s safe to assume that if your MOT runs out, so will your car insurance.

Most car insurers will specify that if your car requires an MOT, your insurance will be invalidated if you don’t have one or fail to keep it current. This means that if you accidentally let your MOT lapse, you won’t be covered if you need to claim on your car insurance.

Even if your policy’s terms and conditions don’t mention an MOT, your insurer will likely say your car needs to be roadworthy, which may be difficult to demonstrate without an up-to-date MOT certificate.

So, regardless of the terms of your policy, it makes sense to note when your MOT needs renewing and book your car’s annual safety check in plenty of time.

Contrary to popular belief, there isn’t an MOT grace period, and the police will be able to tell whether you have a valid MOT by scanning your number plate.