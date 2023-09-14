12 tips to find cheaper car insurance deals

The more secure your car is, the harder it will be to steal. There are various high-tech devices that can either make it more difficult for thieves to steal your car or make it easier to find if it is stolen.

Thatcham is an independent institution that rates car security and helps car insurance companies factor this into their price calculations. A ‘Thatcham-approved’ security device will lower the cost of your insurance. There are various classes of Thatcham security – an electronic alarm and immobiliser is class 1 and the best.

A Thatcham Category 1 alarm will have perimeter and ignition detection, and incorporate movement, broken glass and tilt sensors. It will also have a siren powered by its own battery supply.

An immobiliser is a device that only allows your car to start by using the correct key or fob – it can’t be hot-wired by thieves.

Lower Thatcham categories include things such as wheel locks and trackers.

Some insurers offer a discount on your premium if you have a dashcam, as these can help prove who it is at fault in an accident. A dashcam is a video camera mounted on the dashboard or windscreen of your car and used to continuously record the road and traffic through the windscreen. Some dashcams have rear cameras too.

Insurers also consider where your car is parked overnight when calculating insurance costs. A private driveway or car park is the most secure, while parking on the street puts your car at higher risk of it being stolen or damaged – resulting in a higher insurance premium.