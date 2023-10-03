Compare Ferrari car insurance in the UK

- SOFTWARE
Comprehensive Ferrari insurance premiums normally start from £5,000 per year, with quotes reaching £15,000+ for inexperienced drivers or expensive models. Factors impacting costs include:
Key factors that insurers assess when calculating premiums include:
A history of at-fault accidents, violations and claims increases insurance costs. Ferrari policies for drivers with poor records carry extremely high premiums.
Daily driver or main vehicle policies are more expensive than those covering occasional recreational use and low annual mileage.
Parking securely in low-crime areas and having approved alarms and immobilisers help reduce premiums.
Lower coverage levels reduce premiums, but comprehensive cover is recommended for Ferraris. Paying a higher excess also cuts costs if you can afford it.
Here are some top ways to potentially reduce Ferrari insurance costs:
The key to finding affordable Ferrari insurance is shopping around, minimising risk factors and leveraging available discounts. Quotes should come from specialist insurers familiar with high-value vehicles. With smart moves, exotic car ownership can be more affordable.