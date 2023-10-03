Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read about our commitment to editorial integrity.

Compare Ferrari car insurance in the UK

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 03, 2023

In this guide

  • How much does it cost to insure a Ferrari?
  • What factors determine Ferrari insurance cost?
  • Tips for reducing Ferrari insurance premiums
  • Finding the best Ferrari insurance
  • Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to insure a Ferrari?

Comprehensive Ferrari insurance premiums normally start from £5,000 per year, with quotes reaching £15,000+ for inexperienced drivers or expensive models. Factors impacting costs include:

  • Model: Premiums are higher for newer or special edition models, such as the 812 Superfast
  • Driver age and experience: Under-25s face extremely high premiums and excess. Rates drop with experience
  • Intended use: Policies for daily usage cost more than cover for recreational use
  • Location: Inner cities, high crime areas and on-street parking see increased rates. Rural regions and secure garages see reduced rates.
  • No-claim discount: Multi-year no-claim discounts substantially reduce costs for renewal policies
  • Security: Alarms, immobilisers and tracking devices help lower premiums significantly

What factors determine Ferrari insurance cost?

Key factors that insurers assess when calculating premiums include:

Driving record

A history of at-fault accidents, violations and claims increases insurance costs. Ferrari policies for drivers with poor records carry extremely high premiums.

Vehicle usage

Daily driver or main vehicle policies are more expensive than those covering occasional recreational use and low annual mileage.

Security and storage

Parking securely in low-crime areas and having approved alarms and immobilisers help reduce premiums.

Coverage and excess

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums, but comprehensive cover is recommended for Ferraris. Paying a higher excess also cuts costs if you can afford it.

Tips for reducing Ferrari insurance premiums

Here are some top ways to potentially reduce Ferrari insurance costs:

  • Compare quotes from specialist supercar insurers rather than mainstream providers
  • Take advanced driving courses, maintain an excellent driving record and earn a multi-year no-claim discount
  • Only drive your Ferrari occasionally, if possible, and limit your annual mileage
  • Add experienced named drivers to the policy to offset inexperienced drivers
  • Install approved security devices, such as alarms and immobilisers. Store your Ferrari in a secure garage
  • Accept higher voluntary excess amounts if out-of-pocket costs are affordable in the event of a claim

Finding the best Ferrari insurance

The key to finding affordable Ferrari insurance is shopping around, minimising risk factors and leveraging available discounts. Quotes should come from specialist insurers familiar with high-value vehicles. With smart moves, exotic car ownership can be more affordable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

Find the best [category]