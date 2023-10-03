Compare Ferrari car insurance in the UK

Key factors that insurers assess when calculating premiums include:

Driving record

A history of at-fault accidents, violations and claims increases insurance costs. Ferrari policies for drivers with poor records carry extremely high premiums.

Vehicle usage

Daily driver or main vehicle policies are more expensive than those covering occasional recreational use and low annual mileage.

Security and storage

Parking securely in low-crime areas and having approved alarms and immobilisers help reduce premiums.

Coverage and excess

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums, but comprehensive cover is recommended for Ferraris. Paying a higher excess also cuts costs if you can afford it.