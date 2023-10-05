Compare Mercedes car insurance in the UK

In calculating premiums, insurers mainly examine:

Driving record

Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications raise rates substantially. A clean record lowers costs.

Vehicle use

Daily driver policies cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for approved security devices, such as alarms and immobilisers, and secure garaging. These deter theft.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs. Finding the right balance is key.