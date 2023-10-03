Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read about our commitment to editorial integrity.

Compare sports car insurance in the UK

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 01, 2023

In this guide

  • How much does sports car insurance cost?
  • What determines sports car insurance premiums?
  • Tips for cheaper sports car insurance
  • Finding affordable sports car cover
  • Frequently Asked Questions

How much does sports car insurance cost?

Annual UK sports car insurance typically costs between £700 to £5,000 or more, depending on the specific car, driver age/experience, mileage, location and other risk factors. High-end models like Ferraris are more expensive to insure than entry-level vehicles.

Factors that increase sports car insurance premiums include:

  • Vehicle value: More expensive sports cars cost more to insure. Rare vehicles or special editions attract higher premiums
  • Performance: High-power engines and modifications increase rates. Top-end models have higher rates than basic sports cars
  • Driver age: Sports car policies are very expensive for young drivers. Rates lower with experience
  • Mileage/usage: Occasional recreational usage is cheaper than daily usage
  • Location: Urban areas, high-risk postcodes, high crime locations and on-street parking lift rates

What determines sports car insurance premiums?

Key factors impacting costs include:

Driver age and experience

Young, inexperienced drivers pay extremely high premiums for sports car policies. Rates decrease with age if you maintain a clean driving history.

Car value

More expensive, rare and powerful sports car models cost more to insure than cheaper variants.

Storage and security

Secure garaging, immobilisers, alarms and trackers help minimise theft risk and reduce premiums.

Mileage and usage

Occasional recreational usage is cheaper to insure than daily driving.

Location

Urban areas, high crime locations and on-street parking have higher insurance rates than rural areas with secure storage.

Tips for cheaper sports car insurance

  • Compare quotes from mainstream and specialist insurers familiar with sports cars
  • Consider adding an experienced named driver, such as a parent, to help offset high costs for younger drivers
  • Accept higher voluntary excess amounts to lower premiums
  • Limit annual mileage for occasional usage savings
  • Improve security with approved alarm and immobiliser systems, and consider installing a tracker
  • Always park in a secure location, not just on a driveway
  • Maintain a clean driving history and build up no-claim discount

Finding affordable sports car cover

The key is shopping around, reducing risk factors under your control and finding insurers that specialise in covering high-performance vehicles. While still expensive, if you follow these steps, sports car ownership can become more viable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

Find the best [category]