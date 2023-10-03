Compare sports car insurance in the UK

- SOFTWARE
Annual UK sports car insurance typically costs between £700 to £5,000 or more, depending on the specific car, driver age/experience, mileage, location and other risk factors. High-end models like Ferraris are more expensive to insure than entry-level vehicles.
Factors that increase sports car insurance premiums include:
Key factors impacting costs include:
Young, inexperienced drivers pay extremely high premiums for sports car policies. Rates decrease with age if you maintain a clean driving history.
More expensive, rare and powerful sports car models cost more to insure than cheaper variants.
Secure garaging, immobilisers, alarms and trackers help minimise theft risk and reduce premiums.
Occasional recreational usage is cheaper to insure than daily driving.
Urban areas, high crime locations and on-street parking have higher insurance rates than rural areas with secure storage.
The key is shopping around, reducing risk factors under your control and finding insurers that specialise in covering high-performance vehicles. While still expensive, if you follow these steps, sports car ownership can become more viable.