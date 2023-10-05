Menu Close

Compare Volvo car insurance in the UK

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 05, 2023

In this guide

  • How much does it cost to insure a Volvo?
  • What factors determine Volvo insurance cost?
  • Tips for reducing Volvo insurance premiums
  • Finding the best Volvo insurance
  • Volvo car insurance FAQs

How much does it cost to insure a Volvo?

As a rough guide, comprehensive Volvo car insurance premiums range from £500 to £2,000 annually, depending on model, location and driver details. Basic third-party policies start at around £300. Rates for high-performance models, such as the Polestar Engineered lineup, tend to be higher.

Specific variables that increase Volvo insurance rates include:

  • Engine size: vehicles with larger engines have higher premiums
  • Performance versions: Polestar and R-Design models are typically more expensive to insure than standard editions
  • No-claims discount (NCD): policies without NCDs have higher premiums. Multi-year NCDs provide savings
  • Driver age: drivers under 25 usually pay more, while experienced drivers over 25 pay less
  • Location: urban areas are more expensive than rural spots. Where you park your Volvo also matters
  • Security: discounts are offered for alarms, immobilisers and proper garaging
What factors determine Volvo insurance cost?

In calculating premiums, insurers mainly examine:

Your driving record

Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications can raise rates substantially. A clean driving history typically lowers costs.

Vehicle use

Policies for Volvo drivers who drive daily often cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for approved alarms, immobilisers, tracking devices and secure garaging, as these measures help to deter theft.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs. Finding the right balance is key.

Tips for reducing Volvo insurance premiums

Here are some top ways to get cheaper Volvo insurance in the UK:

  • Shop around extensively and compare quotes from multiple insurers
  • Ask about discounts for multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers, advanced driving courses and other factors that can affect the price
  • If you can afford to, increase the voluntary excess charge to £500 or higher to lower premiums
  • Add an experienced second driver, such as a partner or parent, to benefit from their driving record
  • If possible, limit your use of the Volvo to recreational use rather than for daily trips
  • Improve security with an approved alarm and tracking system. And if you have access to one, keep your vehicle in a garage
Finding the best Volvo insurance

The key steps to finding affordable Volvo cover are shopping around, optimising risk factors and leveraging available discounts. Taking the time to compare specialist Volvo insurers on comparison sites yields the best opportunity for savings.

Volvo car insurance FAQs

