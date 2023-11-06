Insurance value of cars UK guide 2023

You want to estimate your car’s value as accurately as possible. This ensures you get fair premiums and payouts if needed.

Online car valuation tools

Enter your registration number and mileage into sites such as Parkers, CAP or Glass. They’ll provide valuations based on live market data. This is the easiest way to get a solid estimate.

Price comparison websites

Many aggregators allow you to get quotes based on your car’s details. Their integrated valuation tools provide indicative pricing.

Classified listings

Check sites, such as AutoTrader and Motors.co.uk, to see the prices similar vehicles are advertised for. Filter by make, model, age and mileage for the most relevant prices.

Get a professional valuation

Garages can provide valuations for a small fee. Some insurers may request this for high-value or classic vehicles.

Use receipts/paperwork

Recent invoices, old MOT certificates and service histories show vital details, including mileage, to help value your car accurately.

Getting multiple valuations from different sources helps ensure you have an accurate insurance value. Remember to update it regularly as your car ages and depreciates.