Insurance value of cars UK guide 2023

Written by Nick Jones
Updated November 06, 2023

When getting a car insurance policy, one of the critical factors that providers consider is the value of your vehicle. This can have a significant impact on the premiums you pay.

Understanding how insurers calculate your car’s value and factor it into your policy is essential. It helps ensure you get accurate valuations and pay fair premiums. Discover what goes into determining the insurance value of cars and how it affects the quotes you receive.

How insurers calculate car value for premiums

Insurers ask for your car’s value when you apply for coverage. This allows them to judge the level of risk they’re taking on and appropriately price your policy. There are two main approaches used:

  • Market value: The current resale value of your car. Most insurers will ask for this rather than the original purchase price
  • Agreed value: A set amount agreed between you and the insurer at the start of the policy. Payouts for write-offs or theft are based on this value

Whichever valuation basis is used, insurers will research car prices to verify accuracy. Online car valuation tools, pricing guides and market data help with this.

If you make a claim, your car’s value at the time of loss is important. Insurers won’t simply refer to the figure you provided initially; they’ll check the current market price. This prevents overvaluation from inflating potential payouts.

Finding your car’s value for insurance

You want to estimate your car’s value as accurately as possible. This ensures you get fair premiums and payouts if needed.

Online car valuation tools

Enter your registration number and mileage into sites such as Parkers, CAP or Glass. They’ll provide valuations based on live market data. This is the easiest way to get a solid estimate.

Price comparison websites

Many aggregators allow you to get quotes based on your car’s details. Their integrated valuation tools provide indicative pricing.

Classified listings

Check sites, such as AutoTrader and Motors.co.uk, to see the prices similar vehicles are advertised for. Filter by make, model, age and mileage for the most relevant prices.

Get a professional valuation

Garages can provide valuations for a small fee. Some insurers may request this for high-value or classic vehicles.

Use receipts/paperwork

Recent invoices, old MOT certificates and service histories show vital details, including mileage, to help value your car accurately.

Getting multiple valuations from different sources helps ensure you have an accurate insurance value. Remember to update it regularly as your car ages and depreciates.

Other factors affecting car insurance premiums

While the insured value is essential, insurers consider numerous other elements when calculating premiums, including the following:

FactorDetails
Driving historyYears of experience and past claims/convictions
Car usageAnnual mileage and journey types
Where the car is keptHigher risk of theft in some areas
Security featuresAlarms, immobilisers, etc.
Level of coverComprehensive is more than third-party only
Optional extrasAdd-ons, such as legal cover

While having a higher-value car typically increases premiums, other elements help determine final prices, too. Comparing quotes with the same coverage helps assess the specific impact of your car’s value.

How insurance groups factor into value

Cars fall into one of 50 insurance groups set by the Association of British Insurers. Groups rate risk levels, so more powerful models receive higher ratings than economy vehicles. For example:

  • Small hatchbacks, such as several Toyota Yaris models, sit in groups 1–3
  • Family cars, such as many Ford Focus styles, occupy groups 10–15
  • High-end performance cars, such as the Bentley Continental, place in groups 45–50

Insurers use group ratings along with value to determine premiums. Some additional factors considered based on groups include:

ConsiderationDetails
Cost of repairsHigher for performance vehicles
Replacement partsMore expensive for high-end cars
Theft riskPrestige models are more likely to be targeted
Engine sizeBig engines increase premiums

The insurance group affects the risk associated with a car’s value. However, a lower group rating can help counteract a higher valuation when determining premiums.

Submitting valuation for new policies

Insurers will ask you to provide your car’s valuation figure when taking out a new policy. As covered above, you can use online checking tools to find market values and provide an accurate estimate.

If you only provide the original purchase price for a brand-new car, be aware that the payout in the event of a total loss claim would likely be lower. Insurers will settle based on current value, not your original price. So, an accurate figure is best.

Some insurers may request formal valuations from approved garages for very high-value vehicles. But for standard cars, your research should suffice in most cases when starting cover.

Insurance valuation of cars FAQs

