What does lost car key insurance cover?

Losing your car keys is incredibly inconvenient and can be expensive to resolve. Modern keys contain electronic immobilisers and programming to secure vehicles. This technology makes replacing keys pricey.

As a result, replacement costs often run into hundreds of pounds, so many car insurance providers now offer some form of key cover. While cover varies between providers, insurance can offer vital assistance by cutting replacement costs if your keys go missing. But what exactly does this include, and what steps should you take if your keys disappear?