No deposit car insurance explained

Trying your hardest to get a low deposit car insurance deal can make good financial sense – but beware the pitfalls.

Paying monthly

According to research by Confused.com conducted in spring of 2023, insurers charge 16 per cent more on average when you choose to pay monthly. This means for a policy costing £776 per year, you’d pay an extra £124.

Comparethemarket made a similar finding around the same time, seeing drivers pay 10 per cent more for paying monthly.

The comparison website found the average car insurance policy was £623 for drivers who paid the total amount upfront. But the same policy was £65 a year higher when spread across monthly instalments.

Car insurance companies say they charge more to pay monthly because it involves taking out a loan to cover the cost, which drivers repay with interest over the course of the year.

You could also be charged up to 20 per cent of the annual premium for the first month’s instalment if you choose to pay monthly. Your remaining instalments will be smaller, but you’ll still end up paying more overall because of the monthly payment penalty.

Using a 0 per cent interest credit card

Paying for your car insurance with an interest-free credit card can be a good way to get the discount most insurers would apply to your policy for paying it upfront.

But remember, 0 per cent interest credit cards are only interest free for a limited time. You’ll want to put the costs of your car insurance on a card with a long enough interest-free period to give you time to pay it off.

If you don’t pay it off within that time, higher standard charges will come into effect on the amount you haven’t yet paid back. These can add 25 per cent or more in interest on top of what you still owe.

Also, if you miss a minimum repayment on your 0 per cent interest card, you could lose the 0 per cent interest rate on everything you still owe on it.

Black box insurance

Black box insurance is generally cheaper than regular car insurance – but only if you stick to the rules. The cheap insurance rates only apply to very safe drivers.

You mustn’t let anyone without insurance drive your car. The device fitted to your car will monitor your driving and record if you:

Drive over the speed limit

Drive late at night

Accelerate too quickly

Go over your estimated annual mileage

Don’t brake early enough

Tamper with the box

If you regularly break these rules, your insurance company will know. It may void your cover, meaning you’ll have to pay for a new car insurance policy.