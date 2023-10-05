What cars are in car insurance group 10?

Use our free online tool to find your car’s insurance group by entering its make, model and registration year. Having your vehicle identification number or chassis number is also helpful.

Your insurer can confirm the precise group for your specific vehicle, too. Knowing your group assists in comparing premium quotes, as higher groups typically bring more expensive premiums.

It’s crucial to remember that insurance groups are regularly reassessed and may change over time. For example, the Ford Focus went from insurance group 9 up to group 12 in 2022 based on the latest risk analysis by insurers. So, always verify your car’s current group when renewing your policy to obtain accurate quotes.

In summary, group 10 provides a good mix of affordability, increased performance and comfort. Premium brand models start appearing but remain reasonably priced to insure.