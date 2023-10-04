If you hit a parked car and cause any damage, you are required under section 170 of the Road Traffic Act to get in touch with the owner and provide your contact details and vehicle registration number.

The penalty for failing to stop after an accident depends on the seriousness of the case, and in a worst case scenario could result in disqualification from driving and a prison sentence. If you accidentally hit a parked car in a car park and drove away, you can typically expect to pay a fine and get five or six penalty points on your licence. However, you could get as many as 10 points if there are any aggravating circumstances, such as drink driving.

If you hit a parked car, it’s also important not to assume there’s no evidence of what happened. There could have been witnesses you didn’t see who reported the incident, as well as CCTV or dash-cam footage.

There could also be ramifications for your car insurance if you hit a parked car and drove off.

If your insurer finds out that you hit a parked car and left, there is a risk your own cover will be invalidated. Similarly, if you end up with points on your licence, you will need to declare those to your insurance company when you renew your cover or arrange a new policy, which means your car insurance costs will go up.

There’s no need to panic if you did hit a parked car and left without leaving a note. You can stay on the right side of the law by reporting the incident to the police (call 101 or pop into a police station) within 24 hours.