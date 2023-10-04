What to do when someone hits your parked car
If you arrive at your parked car to find it has been hit or damaged in some way, the first thing to do is check if anyone is around who might have witnessed the incident.
You should also check whether a note has been left – normally under the windscreen wiper – and appraise the damage. Take photos and make a note of the location, date and time of day.
If a note has been left, you can get in touch with the driver who hit your parked car. You should also contact your car insurer.
In many cases, the other driver will agree to foot the bill, especially if the damage is minor and it avoids an insurance claim. However, even if neither of you are submitting an insurance claim, you still need to report the incident to your insurer, otherwise there is a risk your policy will be invalidated.
If there isn’t a note, you need to report the incident to the police by calling 101. You should also call your insurance company. Again, even if you decide not to claim, you will still need to tell your insurer to avoid the risk of your policy being invalidated.
In the absence of a note or witnesses, it’s worth keeping an eye out for CCTV cameras. You can often find them around car parks or affixed to buildings if the accident was in the street. If you’re lucky, you might find footage of the incident and, if a registration number can be seen, it could help track down the driver that hit your parked car.
How to get cheap insurance if your premium goes up after hitting a parked car
If you’ve seen your premiums go up after hitting a parked car, there are a number of steps you can take to cut the cost of your car insurance after making a claim.
- Always shop around with a price comparison service – don’t auto-renew with your existing car insurer
- Pay annually – although paying monthly might help you budget, you will pay more for your car insurance overall
- Consider black box insurance – telematics or black box policies monitor your driving and can help careful drivers reduce the cost of their car insurance
- Rebuild your no-claims discount – the longer you can go without claiming, the bigger the discount you will get. This means it sometimes makes sense not to make small claims, if you can afford to pay the bill yourself