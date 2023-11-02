You don’t need to let the test centre know in advance that you’ll be taking your driving test in your own car. You simply need to book your driving test as usual.

That means you can change your mind about your vehicle choice before test day. The most important thing is to make sure your car meets the required criteria, is taxed, insured and has a valid MOT. Always call your insurer in advance to double-check that your insurance covers you for the test itself. At this point, it’s a good idea to think about how you’ll get home from the test and find out whether you’ll be insured for the drive home.

Some learner driver policies will carry on covering you once you’ve passed your test, but others will be invalidated straightaway. In these cases, it might be helpful to have somebody who’s insured to come with you to drive your car.

When you take your test in your instructor’s car, they’ll typically drive you home whether you pass or fail.