Combi boilers | Best UK boilers compared 2023

Specifications

Warranty: 10 years

10 years Energy efficiency rating: A

A Output rating (kW): 26

26 Water flow rate (litres/minute): 13.1

13.1 Size (mm): 740 x 445 x 330

740 x 445 x 330 Price: £1,152.99

Choosing the right boiler for your size of home has much to do with how many radiators and bathrooms your home has. The Ideal Vogue GEN2 Combi C32 Gas Combi Boiler is a good fit for small homes with up to 10 radiators and only one bathroom.

Heating output

The Ideal Vogue GEN2’s maximum central heating output is 25kW, which is well within the recommended range for a small home of 24kW to 27kW. This power output is suitable for homes with up to 10 radiators. Some small homes could have more radiators, so it’s best to check your radiator count and compare this to the power output when deciding which boiler to buy.

The Ideal Vogue GEN2 is manufactured in the UK and features an LCD screen with a full-colour display so that it is easy to use. This combi boiler received Good Housekeeping Recommended Status in 2013 and 2017, though it is more affordable than most others on the market with similar features.

Water flow rate

Water flow rate is an essential factor to consider when choosing a combi boiler. The Ideal Vogue GEN2’s flow rate of 13.1l per minute surpasses the necessary requirements for a small home. Small homes require between six and 12l per minute according to Water Filter Spot.

Controls

The Ideal Vogue GEN2 has more than one way to control your central heating. You can monitor your central heating and hot water consumption through the Ideal Heating Electronic Thermostat, which can be purchased separately. The RF electronic thermostat allows you to programme your combi boiler system to turn on when it suits you best and control the temperature.

The Ideal Heating Weather Compensation kit works by measuring the temperature outside your home and adjusting the temperature of your radiators. This could be an add-on you’d like to consider if you’re concerned with keeping energy bills low.

Warranty

The Ideal Vogue GEN2 comes with an eight-year warranty as standard, or a 10-year parts and labour warranty when installed with an Ideal System Filter. Compared to other brands like Worcester Bosch, which offers five years as standard and Viessmann, which offers seven years, Ideal Heating’s warranty is one of the best on the market.

Compared to similar models that would also be well-suited for small homes, the Idel Vogue GEN2 is the better option. Viessmann’s Vitodens 200-W 25kW only offers a five-year warranty and Vaillant offers a mere two-year warranty ecoFIT Pure 825.

Ideal Heating also receives an outstanding 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot, which is higher than a lot of other leading boiler manufacturers in the UK.

Price

Ideal Heating Vogue GEN2 is one of the best combi boilers on the market for smaller homes that can avoid paying out for higher heating outputs. Compared to other similar combi boilers, Ideal Heating’s price is fair and we consider it to be good value for money.