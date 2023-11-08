Cover note insurance: What it is, how it works, and why you might need it

When are cover notes issued?
In theory, a cover note would be issued when you take out a car insurance policy, but before the policy has been fully processed and the certificate authorised. In practice, processing and supplying certificates of insurance is much faster now than it used to be, meaning cover notes aren’t as common as they once were.
You’re more likely to immediately receive your certificate of motor insurance via email, or at least be sent it within 24 hours of payment. The paperless nature of most policies these days therefore means you may never need a cover note.
However, there are still times when you may still receive a cover note, including:
- If you apply for car insurance over the phone or by post, rather than online
- If you have altered your insurance policy
- If your provider is unsure about the risks of your policy and wants to examine more closely
- If you are getting insurance from a smaller provider or broker
- If the insurance provider is having technical issues and can’t immediately send out a certificate
- If you have taken out emergency or temporary car insurance, and don’t immediately receive a certificate
How does cover note insurance work?
Cover note insurance essentially works in the same way as your standard car insurance policy. If you were to get into an accident before receiving your full certificate of motor insurance, then you would still be able to make a claim thanks to your cover note. Similarly, were you to be pulled over by the police – for example, if they notice you haven’t yet been registered on the Motor Insurance Database (MID) – your cover note would act as proof that you had car insurance.
Importantly, a cover note is only temporary. Most of the time it will expire after 30 days, though in certain circumstances you may be able to request that the cover note be reissued.
When you receive your cover note, you should always make sure all the details are correct; if not, your policy may be invalid.
If for any reason you are not in possession of your certificate of motor insurance, you should request that your insurance provider send you a cover note.
What information is in a car insurance cover note?
Typically, the information on your cover note is the same as on your car insurance certificate. This means it would include:
- Your full name and address
- Any named drivers
- Your vehicle registration number
- A description of your vehicle, e.g. make, model and production year
- The start and end dates of your cover
- The expiry date of your cover note
- The level of cover, e.g. third party insurance, third party, fire and theft insurance, or fully comprehensive insurance
- What you are using the car for, e.g. social, domestic and pleasure, commuting, or business
- Your excess
- Your policy number
- Any special conditions
What are the benefits of cover note insurance
The biggest benefit of cover note insurance is that it means you can start to drive, legally, without needing to wait for your full car insurance certificate to arrive.
In Northern Ireland, if you do not have your certificate of motor insurance, you can also use your cover note when taxing your car – another legal requirement before taking your car on the road. A cover note isn’t needed to tax your car in England, Scotland or Wales, however, as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will check the official Motor Insurance Database (MID) instead.