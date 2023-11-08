How much does car insurance go up after an accident?

Just as with your no claims bonus, the impact of an accident on your insurance premium depends on a variety of factors.

At-fault vs non-fault claims

Arguably the most important factor that dictates how much your insurance costs will increase is whether you are making an at-fault or non-fault claim.

At-fault claims will have the biggest impact on your car insurance premium, as you will be labelled a higher-risk driver. An at-fault claim is not only when you have caused the accident, but also if your insurer cannot establish who was responsible, or it cannot recover all of its costs.

While a non-fault claim may still cause your insurance premium to go up, it likely won’t be by as much as in the case of an at-fault claim. Non-fault claims are where the accident wasn’t your responsibility, or where your insurer has been able to recoup all of its costs.

It may seem unfair that your premium would still increase despite an accident not being your fault. However, insurers view drivers who have made a non-fault claim as more likely to get into another accident than those who haven’t.

Your premium shouldn’t stay high forever. If you drive carefully, and try to avoid any further accidents, after three to five years the initial incident should stop affecting the cost of your car insurance.

Severity of the accident

How severe your accident is – or, essentially, how much it costs – will play a role in how much your insurance premium increases. The more severe the accident, the more you can expect your premium to go up.

Your driving history

If this isn’t your first accident, you can expect a sharper increase in your premium than if it were. This is because you will be viewed as a higher-risk driver.

Similarly, if your car accident results in any penalty points, you can expect that to also push up your premium. The more points you have, the bigger the percentage increase in your annual insurance costs.