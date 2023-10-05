Although the cost of student car insurance can be eye-watering, there are plenty of ways to cut the cost.

Shop around

It’s possible to save hundreds of pounds each year by shopping around for the cheapest car insurance quotes with a price comparison service. All you need to do is spend a few minutes answering questions about you and your car and it will scour the market for you. It’s important to compare quotes properly, though, to ensure you are getting the level of cover you need.

Choose the right car

The make and model of your car has a big impact on the cost of your insurance. So, if you want to keep costs down, it’s worth choosing a car that is cheap to insure. Insurance companies put cars into insurance groups numbered from one to 50, with a car in group one the cheapest to insure and a car that is in group 50 the most expensive. As a general rule, compact runarounds with small engines are the cheapest cars to insure.

Pay annually

Most car insurers will now give you the option to pay monthly. However, while this might be helpful from a budgeting point of view, it is cheaper to pay for the full year upfront if you can. This is because insurance companies normally add an interest charge for customers who pay monthly.

Increase your excess

All car insurers will charge a compulsory excess, which is the amount you need to pay towards the cost of a claim. You can often choose to increase this excess in return for a lower premium. However, if you are on a tight budget, it’s important you don’t increase it to such an extent that you couldn’t afford to claim on your student car insurance.

Improve your car’s security

You can sometimes get cheaper car insurance by making your car harder to steal, for example by fitting an industry-approved alarm. However, before investing in any security, you should always talk to your insurer to find out whether it will be worth the cost.

Add an experienced driver to your policy

Car insurers will normally allow you to add up to three named drivers to your policy. These are people you have chosen who will be insured to drive your car, in addition to you. Young drivers can often get cheaper car insurance by adding more experienced drivers – such as their parents – to the policy. However, you must drive the car the most as the main policyholder. Lying about this is called fronting and is a form of insurance fraud.

Be realistic about your annual mileage

When you apply for car insurance you will be asked to estimate your annual mileage, but the bigger the mileage you ask for, the more your insurance will cost. This means it’s important to think about how much you will actually use your car.

If you’re regularly driving up and down the country at weekends, you might merit a bigger annual mileage, but if you are only running you and your housemates to the supermarket each week, or your car is spending term-time on your parents’ drive, you can probably save money by reducing it right down.

You can find out how many miles you have racked up in previous years by checking your MOT history online.

Choose a lower level of cover

Choosing third-party only cover might not save you any money and could mean you need to pay for your car’s repairs if you have an accident. However, some insurance companies offer stripped down or ‘entry level’ comprehensive car insurance policies that offer a lower level of comprehensive cover in return for a cheaper premium.

This can be a helpful way of cutting the cost of your student car insurance, but it’s important to check the cover or benefits you are giving up first to ensure you’re happy with a pared-back policy.

Consider black box insurance

Telematic or black box insurance policies involve fitting a device to your car that monitors how and when you drive. It then uses this information to give you a bespoke car insurance quote. So long as you drive carefully and don’t do too much night time driving, this can be a great way of cutting the cost of your student car insurance. However, if your driving is a bit haphazard or you regularly drive on nights out, you could end up paying more.

Think about pay-as-you-go insurance

If you are leaving your car at home and only driving it during the holidays, it might be worth considering pay-as-you-go, or pay-per-mile, car insurance. These policies offer comprehensive cover but work differently to standard annual insurance policies. Rather than basing your premium on an estimated annual mileage, they use a device in your car that tracks your mileage and charges you each month based on the distance you have driven. You’ll also pay a base rate to cover your car while it’s parked and not being used.

If you are only using your car occasionally, but don’t want to sell your car, this can be a sensible way to cut the cost of your student car insurance. However, the risk is that you end up paying more for your insurance if you use your car more often than you anticipated.

Some black box policies also work on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Add your car to your parents’ policy

You might also be able to save money by adding your car to your parents’ policy. Many insurers offer multi-car insurance policies, which offer discounts of around 10 per cent for each additional car you insure with them. However, if your car is going to university with you, it’s important to check the policy will cover cars kept at different addresses, as not all will.