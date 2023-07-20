Using ExpressVPN for Firestick – setup and benefits

Sign-in and account setup

If you’re already an ExpressVPN customer, you can simply sign in with your existing account details (email and password). Otherwise, you’ll be prompted to make a new account, which you’ll have to do by going to expressvpn.com/order and signing up for one of the presented payment plans.

You can subscribe on a monthly basis or commit to a six- or 12-month subscription for a slight discount overall. Once payment is set up, with any free trial period in effect, you simply have to choose an email address for your account – you’ll get a follow-up email to set a password.

You’ll also be asked whether you want to send usage data and crash reports to ExpressVPN to help it improve its service.

Connecting ExpressVPN to Firestick

After that, you should see a connection request by ExpressVPN, which you’ll need to approve before the VPN can start running.

The last thing to do is select the large power button, with a helpful “Tap to connect” prompt underneath it. You’ll then connect to a VPN server in your region so you can start browsing or using your Fire TV device with all the comforts and privacies of a VPN.

Configuring VPN settings

When connecting to ExpressVPN, you’ll connect to a local server by default – but it’s straightforward to pick a server from another region entirely. The “Connect” button has a drop-down location menu beneath it, which lets you pick a server from one of the 94 countries in which ExpressVPN is active across the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Some countries also have multiple server locations available to choose from.

However, ExpressVPN recommends using the server closest to your physical location for optimum speeds, and its Smart Location feature automatically picks the optimal option.

You can toggle or consider other options in the settings, such as an auto-connect feature that automatically activates the VPN when turning on your device or joining untrusted networks.

You can also select the specific VPN protocol running on your device. ExpressVPN automatically chooses the protocol most appropriate for your network, but you can have more precise control over this if you like. Here are the protocols available on Firestick:

Lightway: this is ExpressVPN’s next-generation VPN protocol, which the company developed to offer strong security and fast connection speeds

OpenVPN: this is an open-source and incredibly secure VPN protocol but not quite as fast as Lightway

Both Lightway and OpenVPN offer User Datagram Protocol (UDP) or Transmission Control Protocol (TCP). This can get a little technical, but all you need to know is that UDP is better for fast performance, though TCP is better for connecting reliably. You might want to try both protocols to see which works better for you.