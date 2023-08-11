How to install and use ExpressVPN for Apple TV

Installing ExpressVPN on Apple TV is possible – if you know the right way to go about it.

The Apple TV is a premium streaming device released by one of the biggest technology companies in the world and designed with the same sleek user experience of any Apple device – from the iPhone to the Macbook.

But if you’re looking for a more secure streaming experience, you’ll want a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt your data. Using a VPN will help keep your online activities and Internet Protocol (IP) address hidden from hackers, trackers and even your internet service provider (ISP).

But how? The best VPNs protect your data when accessing online services, allowing you to divert your internet traffic through a VPN server and hide it from prying eyes. And it makes sense to enlist a VPN provider like ExpressVPN for any internet-connected gadget you’re using, whether it’s your smartphone, laptop, wifi router or streaming stick, for continued safety and privacy across your entire suite of devices.

Anyone searching the App Store on their Apple TV will notice that there aren’t any VPN apps available at first glance – unlike on the Fire TV Stick or mobile and desktop devices – making things a little harder to set up. But there’s still a way to get all the benefits of ExpressVPN on your Apple TV, which we’ll go over below.