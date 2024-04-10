Guardiola proud of Man City’s Bernabeu performance after thrilling Real Madrid draw

Pep Guardiola hailed his side’s character after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

He claimed the Manchester City of previous years could easily have crumbled under the weight of pressure in Madrid, as the Spanish giants twice hit back in a compelling quarter-final first leg.

“It’s the Bernabeu, my friend. You don’t know what it means to play in the Bernabeu in the Champions League,” Guardiola told a reporter, who asked if he was “satisfied” with the draw despite leading 3-2 in the second half.

“To score three goals in the Bernabeu is really, really good.”