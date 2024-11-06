Kamala Harris’s campaign team has given an update on the Vice President as Donald Trump edges closer to election victory.

Campaign chair Cedric Richmond confirmed Harris would not speak overnight as he sent the crowd away early Wednesday morning (6 November).

Richmond said: “We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted. That every voice has spoken. So you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow.”