From the Man on the Moon to Edgar the Dragon, the John Lewis Christmas advert is the big reveal we all await in the festive season.

The retail giant has today (1 November) released a sneak-peak at its 2024 Christmas advert.

Partnering with Saatchi & Saatchi, the short clip focuses on an eye-catching pink jersey.

Entitled Give Knowingly, the advert follows the ups and downs of the garment and is narrated by actor Samantha Morton.

The advert is accompanied by an acosutic version of Adele’s Make You Feel My Love.

The full advert is due to be released later this month.