Janey Godley’s daughter fights back tears in video message after comedian’s death

Janey Godley’s daughter issued a heartfelt video message on Saturday, 2 November, after the Scottish comedian died aged 63 following palliative treatment for terminal cancer.

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Ashley Storrie thanked fans for their well wishes, describing how she felt her mother stayed with her longer because of “all of the support and the love in the world.”

In a statement, Chris Davis Management said she would be “hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans”.

Godley, who found viral fame with her dubbed parodies of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, announced she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

She shared that she would be receiving palliative care from September.