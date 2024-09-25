Janey Godley confirms she’s receiving end-of-life care as cancer spreads

Janey Godley has shared she is receiving end-of-life care after her cancer spread.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday (25 September), the comedian, 53, confirmed she was receiving palliative care in hospital and would later go into a hospice.

"It is devastating news to know I'm facing end of life, but we all come to an end sometime," she said.

It comes after Godley cancelled her "Why Is She Still Here?" tour as doctors advised her not to work after being readmitted to hospital.

Godley, who found fame with dubbed pastiches of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings, first shared her diagnosis of ovarian cancer in November 2021.