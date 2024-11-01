Debenhams are offering a realistic look into the festive season’s woes in their 2024 Christmas advert - shopping bags full of gifts breaking, not being able to find an outfit for a party, and queues out the doors of shops.

But Liz Hurley, Leomie Anderson, Ellie Taylor, and Hannah Cooper-Dommett have the answer - “Duh, Debenhams!”

The ever-glam group are draped in sequins for the film, and proving that life could be far simpler for these soul-destroyed shoppers if they’d just headed to the now-online-only department store.