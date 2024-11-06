A furious senior Trump advisor hit out at an ITV journalist for asking him if the Republican party will accept the outcome of the election vote, while counting is still ongoing.

ITV’s US correspondent Dan Rivers interviewed Tim Murtaugh, head of communications for Donald Trump's press operation, at the Florida count on Wednesday (6 November).

The interview appeared to be going well until Murtagh was asked if Trump would accept the result if called against him.

A furious Murtagh responded: “Hold on a second. You're going to ask me an hour and a half into this, whether we are going to accept this result. Do you ask any Democrats that question? “