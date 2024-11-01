TK Maxx unveils 2024 Christmas advert with return of stylish ‘festive farm’

TK Maxx’s 2024 Christmas advert is here, and the designer discount store has brought back their ‘festive farm’ for the occasion.

Alpaca (who is the star of the show in his green sweater), Lil Goat, Duck and Hedgehog are seen sporting their best metallic puffer coats and fluffy slippers for the festive season, strutting around their farmyard.

But naturally, its not the prospect of animals wearing clothes that startles the farmers, its that they got such good deals on them by shopping at TK Maxx.

The store is also releasing plushies of the new mascots as part of their festive offering.